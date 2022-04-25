ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Students and alumni flex their volunteer muscles for Coyote Cares Day

csusb.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eighth annual Coyote Cares Day saw Cal State San Bernardino students and alumni volunteering on and off campus with projects to help those less fortunate in honor of National Volunteer Week. Coyote Cares Day is a day of volunteer service in local communities that provides CSUSB students with...

www.csusb.edu

deseret.com

Opinion: Don’t take meals away from kids this summer

Without swift action from Congress, children in Utah are at risk of losing access to meals this summer, and many more next school year. That’s because critical child nutrition waivers will soon expire and so far, Congress has failed to authorize the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend them.
UTAH STATE
CBS LA

Struggling Marymount California University to close

Marymount California University, a half-century-old private Catholic institution, will close this summer, its board of trustees announced.The liberal arts school located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula south of Los Angeles has been struggling in recent years due to declining enrollment, rising costs and the coronavirus pandemic, the university said in a statement Friday."This decision was not made lightly. But we felt the most compassionate thing to do was to give everyone time to make plans. Our focus now will be to help our students, faculty and staff," said Brian Marcotte, the university's president.Marymount California has 500 full-time students and 140 full-time staff,The university said classes will conclude with the end of the summer term in August.In the meantime, Marymount California will work on transitioning students to other colleges and universities for the fall semester and find new work for faculty and staff.Only a small number of employees will remain after classes end to manage the closure.The school was founded by the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary in 1968 as Marymount Palos Verdes College, a two-year institution.The name was changed to Marymount California University in 2013 as four-year undergraduate degrees and graduate degree programs were offered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KXRM

CSPD raises thousands for Special Olympics Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS– Special Olympics Colorado (SOCO) hosted Colorado Springs’ first Polar Plunge this Saturday at the Olympic and Paralympic Museum. The statewide event set its goals to fundraise $500,000 to provide program critical funding to more than 15,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes. Students, law enforcement, and families took part in the event to raise awareness […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Fontana Herald News

Residents enjoy Walk for Kids at Fontana Park; see photos

Many area residents enjoyed a pleasant walk on a sunny, breezy morning in Fontana to raise funds for a worthwhile cause. The Walk for Kids 2022 - Inland Empire took place on April 24 at Fontana Park, bringing in more than $100,000 to support the work of the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House.
FONTANA, CA

