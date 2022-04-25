ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Biology student is proud to be a Coyote

csusb.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArjun Mann embraces his Coyote pride as he highlights the diversity within the biology department and throughout the campus. He says he excited to continue his education at CSUSB because it offers a welcoming environment, and defines the future through programs, events, centers and clubs. CSUSB is...

www.csusb.edu

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Struggling Marymount California University to close

Marymount California University, a half-century-old private Catholic institution, will close this summer, its board of trustees announced.The liberal arts school located on the Palos Verdes Peninsula south of Los Angeles has been struggling in recent years due to declining enrollment, rising costs and the coronavirus pandemic, the university said in a statement Friday."This decision was not made lightly. But we felt the most compassionate thing to do was to give everyone time to make plans. Our focus now will be to help our students, faculty and staff," said Brian Marcotte, the university's president.Marymount California has 500 full-time students and 140 full-time staff,The university said classes will conclude with the end of the summer term in August.In the meantime, Marymount California will work on transitioning students to other colleges and universities for the fall semester and find new work for faculty and staff.Only a small number of employees will remain after classes end to manage the closure.The school was founded by the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary in 1968 as Marymount Palos Verdes College, a two-year institution.The name was changed to Marymount California University in 2013 as four-year undergraduate degrees and graduate degree programs were offered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three Southern California Schools Make List of Best High Schools

Three Southern California schools earned spots in an annual ranking of the country's top high schools. The U.S. News and World Report Best High Schools list includes data on about 24,000 public high schools in 50 states. The ranking is based on performance on state assessments and how well the schools prepare students for college.
CERRITOS, CA
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biology#Asian Pacific#Diversity#South Asian#Csusb#Islander Desi American#Pacific Islander
Nature.com

‘Collegiality’ influences researchers’ promotion prospects

A study of university review and promotion documents suggests that collaboration and teamwork are widely considered, but not consistently assessed. You have full access to this article via your institution. Universities in North America often consider how well researchers interact with each other when making decisions about who gets promoted,...
COLLEGES
FireRescue1

Resuscitation science and technology leaders introduce new, groundbreaking T-CPR training and education

Resuscitation quality improvement programs empower telecommunicators to help improve out-of-hospital cardiac arrest outcomes. DALLAS – A new suite of telecommunicator CPR (T-CPR) training and education programs designed for the first first responders in a sudden cardiac arrest emergency is now available from RQI Partners, the partnership between the American Heart Association® (Association) and Laerdal Medical (Laerdal), to help improve cardiac arrest survival rates in communities nationwide. RQI® Telecommunicator CPR (RQI T-CPR) has expanded to three program and learning tiers, marking a first-ever milestone, and offering emergency communications centers and telecommunicators access to more tailored and cost-effective solutions.
EDUCATION
Odessa American

BIG OFFERS: Thompson has multiple college choices

Odessa High School senior Matthew Thompson faces a tough decision — where to attend college. He’s gotten into six of the top schools in the country — UT Austin, Tufts, Harvard, Columbia, Rice and Berkeley. “I applied … with low expectations, especially with Harvard and Columbia. They’re...
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy