Let's start with Mandan because this is what I think could be the most interesting one. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) reports the center lane at the intersection of Memorial Highway and Third St SE is anticipated to be closed on Tuesday, April 26 and Wednesday, April 27. Crews will be painting the turn lane and drivers will not be able to make left turns from or onto Memorial Highway at the Third St SE intersection during the closure.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO