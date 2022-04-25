Attend Virtual Community Meetings by the Community Investment for Families Department
Mayor Garcetti has released his proposed budget for over $140 million in housing and community development federal grant funds.
Projects include housing, parks, shelters, small business support, and more!
CIFD is hosting two Zoom meetings to gather your input! Both Zoom meetings will have the same information and be presented in both Spanish and English.
Please visit our website for more information.
