Irvingdale, Stransky and Rudge Parks Master Plan Open House

 1 day ago

Lincoln Parks and Recreation invites the public to the Irvingdale, Stransky, Rudge Memorial Parks Master Plan open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at the Stransky Park picnic shelter, 1724 Harrison Avenue.

Parks Department staff will be available to share plans and schedules for improvements in Irvingdale and Rudge Parks and answer questions. Additional information about the planned vacation of S. 16th Street between Lake Street and Harrison Avenue will be available. The proposed improvements are part of the Irvingdale, Stransky, Rudge Memorial Parks Master Plan that was completed in 2016.

“Irvingdale, Stransky and Rudge Memorial Parks are beautiful, contiguous, historic parks located in the heart of Lincoln. The parks stretch from 14th and Lake streets to 20th and Van Dorn streets and are surrounded by some of Lincoln’s oldest neighborhoods, providing green space and recreational opportunities to neighborhood residents,” said Lynn Johnson, Parks and Recreation Director. “Our vision is to implement a comprehensive master plan developed for complimentary and cohesive renovation and improvement efforts for all three parks.”

In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will move to the Irving Recreation Center, 1910 Van Dorn St.

More information on the planned improvements to Irvingdale, Stransky, and Rudge Memorial Parks Master Plan can be found at lincoln.ne.gov/ISRplan.

