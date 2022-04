SALEM — Salem’s softball team turned in wins over Struthers and Girard on Saturday. Against Struthers, the Quakers exploded for eight runs in the fifth inning. Channing Toy had two hits for the Quakers, while Rylie Troy struck out 11. Against Girard, Mack Zumbar had an infield walk-off...

SALEM, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO