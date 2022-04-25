ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Poetry Month Spotlight: Dr. Rossy Lima, Islander Faculty, Award-Winning Poet

By Richard Guerrero, Savannah Carrell
tamucc.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – April is National Poetry Month, a celebration that commemorates poets and their craft. Award-winning poet Dr. Rossy Lima has made her mark in and out of the classroom as the translation certification coordinator within the Spanish department at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Lima, a Mexican American poet,...

