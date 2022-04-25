Early vote center set to move in June

After a series of delays, the Lucas County Board of Elections confirmed Monday that early voting operations will move later this spring from 1301 Monroe St. in the downtown area to 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. in West Toledo with plans calling for operations to be up and running on June 7.

The move does not affect early voting already under way for the May 3 primary at the Monroe Street location.

The board on Monday also motioned to ensure that further early voting, excluding the ongoing May 3 primary, will be held at the new location. The state of Ohio has not determined a primary date for the state House of Representatives, state Senate, and state Central Committee candidates as redistricting remains unresolved. Board members indicated that they are preparing for a proposed Aug. 2 date, once it finally is announced.

Poll workers and election night workers are also still being sought by the board for the May 3 primary. Board Director LaVera Scott said that they are especially seeking workers for Springfield Township and Sylvania.