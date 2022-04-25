ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Early vote center set to move in June

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oE1iy_0fJoRnpj00

After a series of delays, the Lucas County Board of Elections confirmed Monday that early voting operations will move later this spring from 1301 Monroe St. in the downtown area to 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. in West Toledo with plans calling for operations to be up and running on June 7.

The move does not affect early voting already under way for the May 3 primary at the Monroe Street location.

The board on Monday also motioned to ensure that further early voting, excluding the ongoing May 3 primary, will be held at the new location. The state of Ohio has not determined a primary date for the state House of Representatives, state Senate, and state Central Committee candidates as redistricting remains unresolved. Board members indicated that they are preparing for a proposed Aug. 2 date, once it finally is announced.

Poll workers and election night workers are also still being sought by the board for the May 3 primary. Board Director LaVera Scott said that they are especially seeking workers for Springfield Township and Sylvania.

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Sylvania Township secures ODOT grant

Sylvania Township is the recipient of a $180,000 from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s township stimulus program, the township announced. Rob Nash, Sylvania Township road and service superintendent, said that Sylvania is the only township in Lucas County to be awarded a grant under the program, the township reported on its website.
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Sylvania, OH
Toledo, OH
Elections
Sylvania, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Sylvania, OH
Government
City
Springfield, OH
Lucas County, OH
Elections
Toledo, OH
Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#House Of Representatives#State Senate#Central Committee
Brown on Cleveland

The Black Women Commission Requests Members of the City Council and Mayor Justin Bibb not to use the Organization Name.

The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County T ShirtCourtesy of The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County. Cleveland, OH. - Several Members of The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County, the Women Commission for Education and Training, and the Commission for Black Women attended the Cleveland City Council meeting on April 25, 2022. The women came to the meeting to request that members of the Council nor Mayor Bibb use the organizations' names as if they belonged to the City of Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

City Council: Hilliard seeks private partner to build Olympic-size pool at future community center

Hilliard’s future community recreation and wellness center is not to house an Olympic-size pool unless the city identifies a private partner to provide the additional $15 million needed to build a 50-meter pool in lieu of a 25-meter pool. City Council April 25 directed City Manager Michelle Crandall to begin schematic plans for a 25-meter pool, but with the caveat that if the city identifies a viable private partner to finance a 50-meter pool, to bring that proposal...
HILLIARD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Blade

Recycling events set for Toledo

The city of Toledo has announced two drop-off refuse and recycling events. The first event is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Elementary at 500 Chicago St. The second event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at Robinson Elementary at 1075 Horace St.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Findlay's Marathon Center honors arts advocates

Here are a few things I need to share before time runs out. Findlay’s Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, with Fifth Third Bank, has selected its 2022 Wall of Fame honorees who will honored in a ceremony at the center at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
FINDLAY, OH
The Lima News

Putnam County ranked 5th healthiest in Ohio

OTTAWA — Putnam County was ranked the fifth healthiest county in Ohio in the 2022 County Health Rankings report, earning high marks for quality of life, health behaviors and favorable social and economic factors that lead to good health. The annual report, which measures a variety of health outcomes...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Blade

Flower market events set for Whitehouse

The Whitehouse Ohio Library will be hosting a flower market on Saturdays starting this May. The market will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in downtown Whitehouse near the red caboose, the village said in its social media announcement.
WHITEHOUSE, OH
The Blade

Editorial: Spitzer gets a future

The investments in downtown Toledo landmarks can spark a turnaround. Future plans for the Spitzer building at Four Corners gained momentum with a state commitment of $1 million for asbestos abatement and remediation of lead paint. It’s a necessary prelude to complete redevelopment of the building.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Downtown Toledo's Spitzer Building awarded $1 million grant

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the oldest buildings in Ohio is receiving $1 million in grant money from the state. The Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation was awarded a Brownfield Remediation Grant Tuesday by Gov. Mike DeWine for the Spitzer Building. The money will be used for asbestos abatement and lead-based paint removal.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy