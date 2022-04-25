New report: DFW’s air quality gets worse

The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area’s rankings are far worse for some of the most harmful and widespread types of air pollution: particle pollution and ozone, according to the 2022 State of the Air report from the American Lung Association. The area is now the 16th most polluted city for ozone in the U.S.

The report is the Lung Association’s annual air quality report card that tracks and grades Americans’ exposure to unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone air pollution (also known as smog), annual particle pollution (also known as soot) and short-term spikes in particle pollution over a three-year period. This year’s report covers 2018-2020.

“The levels of ozone and particle pollution seen in the area can harm the health of all of our residents, but particularly at risk are children, older adults, pregnant people and those living with chronic disease. Both ozone and particle pollution can cause premature death and other serious health effects such as asthma attacks, cardiovascular damage and developmental and reproductive harm. Particle pollution can also cause lung cancer,” said Charlie Gagen, advocacy director for the Lung Association.

Compared to the 2021 report, the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area experienced more unhealthy days of high ozone in this year’s report. State of the Air ranked the area as the 16th most polluted city for ozone pollution, worse compared to its ranking of 17th in last year’s report. The area received an “F” grade for ozone pollution.

The report also tracked short-term spikes in particle pollution, which can be extremely dangerous and even lethal. The area’s short-term particle pollution got worse in this year’s report, which means there were more unhealthy days. The area is ranked 44th worst for short-term particle pollution.

The 2022 report found that year-round particle pollution levels were slightly lower than in last year’s report. However, the area was ranked 48th most polluted for year-round particle pollution, worse than the ranking of 50th last year.

The report found that, nationwide, nearly 9 million more people were impacted by deadly particle pollution than reported last year. It also shows more days with “very unhealthy” and “hazardous” air quality than ever before in the two-decade history of this report.

Overall, more than 137 million Americans live in counties that had unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution.

Communities of color are disproportionately exposed to unhealthy air. The report found that people of color were 61% more likely than white people to live in a county with a failing grade for at least one pollutant, and 3.6 times as likely to live in a county with a failing grade for all three pollutants.

Photo: The DFW area received an “F” grade for ozone pollution.

