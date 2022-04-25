Turner Arrested For Unlawful Display Of License Plate

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Memphis man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a chase through the county. Xavier Lee Robinson, 32, of Memphis, was charged with speeding 26 mph or greater over the speed limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police - first degree (motor vehicle), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment - first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening - third degree and disorderly conduct - second degree.
Comments / 0