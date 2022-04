Pictured: Larry White | Photo credit:Chandler Eatmon. One of the few good things to come out of the pandemic was a deeper appreciation and compassion for small business owners. It’s no secret that small businesses were ignored and suffered in 2020, especially ones that were women and minority-owned. As a result, tens of thousands of these owners were forced to close their doors, and unfortunately, many had to make it permanent.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 8 DAYS AGO