Brown to miss remainder of season

Charlie McAvoy has been named the recipient of the Eddie Shore Award, given to the player who shows exceptional hustle and determination, chosen by the "Gallery Gods". David Pastrnak has been named the winner of the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy, awarded to the player exemplifying outstanding performance on home ice as determined by the Boston Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Nick Foligno has been selected for the John P. Bucyk Award for providing exceptional off-ice charitable contributions, chosen by John Bucyk. Finally, Pastrnak (First Star), Brad Marchand (Second Star) and Patrice Bergeron (Third Star) were named the Bruins Three Stars, as selected by 98.5 The Sports Hub, for being top performers at home games over the course of a season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO