NHL

Brown to miss remainder of season

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ottawa Senators will be without Connor Brown for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. The right winger will miss the Sens final three games of the season, head coach D.J. Smith announced Monday. "Connor will be done for the year," Smith said. "Unfortunately, he's had some nagging injuries...

www.nhl.com

The Spun

Capitals Share Tuesday Injury Update On Alex Ovechkin

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin was injured late in Sunday night’s game, but fortunately, it doesn’t appear to be serious. Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette told reporters he is “optimistic” that Ovechkin will be available for the team’s first playoff game next week. The NHL regular season ends on Friday, with the first round of the postseason beginning next Monday.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Boston Bruins Announce 2021-22 Season Awards

Charlie McAvoy has been named the recipient of the Eddie Shore Award, given to the player who shows exceptional hustle and determination, chosen by the "Gallery Gods". David Pastrnak has been named the winner of the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy, awarded to the player exemplifying outstanding performance on home ice as determined by the Boston Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Nick Foligno has been selected for the John P. Bucyk Award for providing exceptional off-ice charitable contributions, chosen by John Bucyk. Finally, Pastrnak (First Star), Brad Marchand (Second Star) and Patrice Bergeron (Third Star) were named the Bruins Three Stars, as selected by 98.5 The Sports Hub, for being top performers at home games over the course of a season.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Joseph and Murray to miss final three games of season

Joseph suffered an undisclosed injury on April 12 against Detroit and hasn't played since. "He won't be back and he's done for the year," Sens head coach D.J. Smith said. "It won't be much long after [the season ends] but the injury was a 2-3 week thing and it doesn't make a lot of sense to rush him in."
NHL
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 26

Panthers can win Presidents' Trophy; Kings, Predators, Stars each can earn berth. Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 26:. The Florida Panthers will clinch the Presidents' Trophy:. If they defeat the Boston Bruins in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; NESN, BSFL, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) AND the...
NHL
NHL

Sens win fourth straight on Batherson OT winner

The Ottawa Senators made it four straight wins as they beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 in overtime Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Tim Stützle (2), Drake Batherson (2) and Thomas Chabot scored for the Senators (32-41-7) as Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. New Jersey (27-44-9) had goals from Nolan Foote (2), Pavel Zacha and Yegor Sharangovich as Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 29 shots.
NHL
markerzone.com

SAM BENNETT MAKES SERGACHEV BLEED IN FIGHT (VIDEO)

Tense rivalry games tend to produce great physical hockey with lots of fights, and the Tampa Bay Lightning versus Florida Panthers is no exception. Sam Bennett rocked Mikhail Sergachev in their tilt enough to where Sergachev was dripping with blood all over his face. The video can be seen below.
HOCKEY
MLive.com

Red Sox promote ex-Detroit Tigers pitcher to active roster

John Schreiber was promoted to the Boston Red Sox’s major league roster on Monday, according to MLB Trade Rumors. The former Detroit Tiger right-hander was promoted to Boston’s active roster as one of two replacement pitchers for the Red Sox, who placed Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford on the restricted list.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Devils Kick off Final Road Trip in Ottawa | PRE-GAME STORY

New Jersey starts its final road trip of the 2021-22 season in Ottawa against the Senators. The Devils are looking for its first win against the Canadian club this season. The Devils start its final road trip of the season in Ottawa against the Senators on Tuesday night. Game time...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Lines, defense pairings and updates - April 26

BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex before departing for New York. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by interim head coach Martin St-Louis:. Tuesday, April 26. Practice. LW C RW. 68 - Mike Hoffman 14 - Nick Suzuki 22 - Cole Caufield. 32 -...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Bunting out final two regular-season games for Maple Leafs

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Michael Bunting will not play the final two regular-season games for the Maple Leafs because of a lower-body injury and will be reevaluated prior to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin May 2.
NHL
NHL

The Final Countdown | 10 TAKEAWAYS

A couple of cheeky smiles highlight this week's 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster. How did we get here? It feels like in a blink of an eye the Devils have played 79 of their 82 games. Just three left. There are times when a season tends to drag, feeling tired...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Penguins

The Oilers wrap up a two-game trip and their regular-season road schedule in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers finish up a two-game Eastern Conference road trip and their regular-season road schedule on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Ovechkin uncertain for start of playoffs with Capitals

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin's status for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Washington Capitals next week is uncertain because of an upper-body injury. The 36-year-old forward did not play against the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena on Tuesday but said he's hopeful he'll be ready for the start of the playoffs, likely May 2 or May 3. The Capitals will play the Islanders again at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Thursday.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings look to pick up road win at Maple Leafs Tuesday

After a complete game road victory at New Jersey on Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over the momentum when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night from Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Landeskog could return for Avalanche for Game 1 of playoffs

Forward had knee surgery in March, expected to miss final three regular-season games. Gabriel Landeskog is not expected to play for the Colorado Avalanche in their three remaining regular-season games but could be ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The forward has been out since having knee...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Live updates from Tampa Bay's matchup against Columbus on Tuesday. The Lightning host the Blue Jackets on Tuesday in the regular season home finale. TV coverage: Bally Sports Florida (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power Play. Where to stream it: Bally Sports App, ESPN+. Highlights. Krenn: Three...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Coach's Challenge: EDM @ PIT - 17:45 of the Third Period

After a coach's challenge, it was determined that Derrick Brassard was offside prior to his empty-net goal, overturning the call on the ice. Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Edmonton. Explanation: Video review determined that Edmonton's Derrick Brassard preceded the puck into the offensive zone and...
NHL
NHL

Blues offense leading the way in 2021-22 season

The St. Louis Blues boast eight players with 50 or more points this season. That's the most in the NHL. Players to reach the 50-point mark this season are Vladimir Tarasenko (82), Robert Thomas (77), Pavel Buchnevich (75), Jordan Kyrou (70), Ivan Barbashev (60), Brayden Schenn (58), David Perron (55), and Ryan O'Reilly (52).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Nuts & Bolts: Back home to host Columbus

Tampa Bay faces the Blue Jackets on Tuesday in the regular season home finale. Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. When: Tuesday, April 26 - 7 p.m. ET. Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL. TV coverage: Bally Sports Florida (check...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Trophy Tracker: Josi, Makar top Norris Trophy picks as best defenseman

Hedman, Fox among other favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the end of the 2021-22 regular season, NHL.com is running its fifth installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, given annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
NASHVILLE, TN

