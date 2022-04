DENVER (CBS4)– The state House has given initial approval to a sweeping bill to deal with the fentanyl crisis. It would make the distribution of even small amounts of fentanyl a felony and require mandatory prison for anyone who sells fentanyl resulting in someone’s death. (credit: CBS) The most controversial provision in the bill would make possession alone a felony in some cases. While lawmakers largely agree on the penalties for dealers, they are divided over where to draw the line on simple possession. Under the bill, someone caught with 10-40 pills, that are laced with fentanyl, or 1 to 4 grams of powder,...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO