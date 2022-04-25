ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

ATTORNEY GENERAL RAOUL AND WINNEBAGO COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY HANLEY ANNOUNCE ORDER IN CHEMICAL FACTORY FIRE LAWSUIT

illinoisattorneygeneral.gov
 1 day ago

Agreed Interim and Preliminary Injunction Order Will Ensure Cleanup Efforts Compy With Environmental Laws. Chicago — Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley today announced an agreed interim and preliminary injunction order in their lawsuit against Chemtool, Inc. (Chemtool). The order entered by the Winnebago County Circuit...

illinoisattorneygeneral.gov

Rockford Register Star

Order filed to hold Chemtool responsible for explosion cleanup, environmental damage

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced Monday an interim and preliminary injunction order in their lawsuit against Chemtool, Inc. The order, entered by the Winnebago County Circuit Court, lays the framework for the cleanup from the massive fire and explosions that occurred June 14 at the Rockton chemical plant.  The order contains...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WJTV 12

NAACP asks U.S. Attorney General to investigate former Gov. Phil Bryant after Mississippi Today series

Mississippi Today’s “The Backchannel” series, which examines former Gov. Phil Bryant’s involvement in what officials have called the largest public embezzlement scheme in state history, is renewing calls for a federal investigation. NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on April 7, three days after the beginning […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The State Journal-Register

2 candidates for Illinois governor removed from ballot over nomination petition issues

Two Republican candidates for Illinois governor, Keisha Smith and Emily Johnson, were removed from the ballot last week over issues with their nomination petitions.  They were hoping to be on the ballot for the June 28 primary. Whoever wins in the primary elections will appear on the Nov. 8 election that will decide who leads the state for the next four years. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ governor candidates make stances on abortion known

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the June Illinois primary approaches, several candidates are busy securing endorsements. Pro and anti-abortion groups are among those announcing who they will support. Several pro-choice organizations are backing Governor JB Pritzker, who signed several major pieces of legislation expanding abortion access during his first term. The “Reproductive Health Act” will […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: CTU claims CPS violated COVID-19 safety agreement | Prisoner Review Board’s complex decisions oversimplified by politics | NFL draft: What to know

Good morning, Chicago. Life expectancy in Chicago during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic dropped almost two years from 2019-2020, the city’s Department of Public Health reported. This is one of the sharpest single-year decreases in life expectancy on record, the agency said, and the steepest declines for Black and Latinx Chicagoans, with COVID-19 driving those numbers. Meanwhile, ...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Billionaire aims to shake up Illinois GOP gubernatorial race

If you just watched his television and streaming ads, you would think that Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin had already won the GOP gubernatorial primary. His ads are focused primarily on incumbent Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker. But Illinois billionaire Richard Uihlein is hoping to shake up the race. What's happening: Last...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

When to charge a minor as an adult

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple bomb threats to local middle schools ended with a 12-year-old juvenile from Rockford being charged last week. According to Winnebago County’s States Attorney’s Office, it’s rare that a child gets charged as an adult, but it does happen, especially if they’ve previously committed a crime.
ROCKFORD, IL
GazetteXtra

Freeze warnings in southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois might delay planting for farmers, gardeners

BELOIT It’s more than a month into spring, but that doesn’t mean southern Wisconsin is finished with freeze warnings. The National Weather Service issued multiple freeze warnings across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois for Monday night and Tuesday morning. A freeze could lead gardeners and farmers to delay getting seeds and plants in the ground. ...
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Construction continues on U.S. 20

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Heads up for drivers on Monday, as construction on U.S. 20 around Rockford is starting back up. One lane in each direction from Falconer Road near Calvary Cemetery to Simpson Road will be closed. It is the continuation of a two-year project on U.S. 20. Work is expected to be wrapped […]
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

COVID by the Numbers: Illinois Sees 40% Increase in Cases Over Last 7 Days

A recent rise in the number of COVID cases in Illinois continued unabated this week, as the state has seen new cases of the virus increase by more than 40%. According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state is seeing an average of 3,136 new cases per day over the last seven days. That represents an increase of 43.1% in the last week, bumping upward from 2,191 cases per day as of last Monday.
ILLINOIS STATE

Community Policy