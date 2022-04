They come from different backgrounds, play for different schools, have very different heights, play different positions on the court, and have different skill sets. Yet, for all of their differences, Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Brendan Boyle and Pocono Mountain West’s Christian Fermin have a lot in common. Both were MVPs in their respective leagues this year and while not being able to attain ...

EASTON, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO