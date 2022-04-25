ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Gas Station Accidentally Sold Gas For $0.449 Instead of $4.49

By Dwyer, Michaels
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This is a story that really raises some questions about ourselves. Let's say you go and fill up your tank. You know gas prices are some of the highest they've been in years, but when your tank is full, you see you only are paying $5 for a full tank. Do...

krna.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

LIFE: Man robs 3 gas stations in 1 day, kills clerk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison after robbing four gas stations and killing the store clerk, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Decardo Moore, 22, walked into an Exxon gas station on Stage Road in March 2019 demanding money from the store clerk and two other […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Money

How Everyday People Are Combatting High Gas Prices

Gas prices have been falling steadily since reaching an all-time high in early March — but that hardly means gas is cheap. Prices recently rose at the fastest pace ever recorded, and as of Monday, the average gallon of regular gas cost $4.09, which is $1.22 more expensive than a year ago. In all likelihood, gas will stay expensive throughout the spring and summer. Naturally, drivers are looking for creative ways to save.
TRAFFIC
Motor1.com

See The Price Of Gas The Year You Were Born

High gas prices continue to make consumers grumble as politicians fight over a solution. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month injected a jolt of instability into the fuel market. The cost of a barrel of oil spiked in early March, leading to a rise in prices at the pump.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Business
Chattanooga, TN
Industry
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Chattanooga, TN
Traffic
Daily Mail

Toyota owners could get cash rebates as company is forced to pay $2BILLION to thousands of Australians who bought faulty Hilux, Fortuner and Prado cars

Toyota could be forced to pay out almost $2 billion to Australian customers who were sold cars with faulty engine filters, after the auto giant lost a class action lawsuit. In a Federal Court judgment handed down on Thursday, Justice Michael Lee found thousands of people who bought some of the brand's top-selling cars were eligible for a payout.
WORLD
MotorBiscuit

5 New Cars With the Best Gas Mileage in 2022 According to U.S. News

As gas prices continue to skyrocket, you may be thinking about trading in your current ride for one that’s more economical — perhaps a new hybrid car or a compact hatchback? Not only will your wallet thank you when you visit the pump, but these new cars tend to be better for the environment. Additionally, they’re less expensive than buying a new electric vehicle. Below are five cars with the best gas mileage in 2022, according to U.S. News & World Report.
GAS PRICE
country1037fm.com

Gasoline Was 39 Cents Per Gallon

The U.S. Department of Energy reports the average price for a gallon of gasoline in 1973 was 39 cents, but in 1974, it rose to 53 cents. Speeding up to 2022 we’re increasing ethanol to 15% in gasoline in response to increased gas price hikes in the United States. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend. Cars built before 2001 might not be able to handle the extra gasoline. Will this change force us to update our vehicles? Long story short, E15 fuel is comprised of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. All we want to know is when will the cost of fuel go back down. Are you picky about the brand of gasoline you purchase? In 1999 Mobile merged with Exxon to form Exxon Mobile, making it one of the largest oil companies in the entire world.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Holiday Gifts#Gas Station#Gas Tank
GOBankingRates

5 Ways To Find Cheaper Gas

Gas prices are reaching a record high with the average gallon price at $4.10 according to GasBuddy, and many Americans are feeling the pressure at the pump and their wallets. 2021 saw a limited global...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
MotorBiscuit

These 2022 Pickup Trucks Will Wreck Your Wallet at the Gas Pump

Gas prices aren’t being kind to 2022 pickup trucks, but some models are suffering worse than others. Specifically, there are two trucks that cost more than $100 to fill up right now – and one that costs $99, according to Consumer Reports. Here are the three pickup trucks that will cost you nearly three figures – or over, plus how much you’ll pay for them to begin with.
GAS PRICE
WATE

Pigeon Forge Airbnb party leaves property with $5,000 worth of damages

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After an increase of Airbnb parties taking place nationwide, a local Airbnb host is dealing with the aftermath after his property was completely trashed. With space only meant for two inside the cabin, it was put to the test after groups of people arrived at the short-term rental totaling over 60 people.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WREG

TN to drop car tag renewal cost by nearly $20

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennesseans can expect some savings on their next set of stickers for car tags. Starting in July, the state is dropping its portion of the renewal fee which will save drivers almost $24. The temporary relief will last until June of 2023. Lawmakers put it in the new state budget after the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy