Community members, including a local artist, are remembering the firefighter who was killed battling a fire in Canarsie Sunday. Artist Kenny Altidor, who paints portraits of fallen officials, expressed how he pours his emotion into his art. He painted a picture of fallen firefighter Timothy Klein, 31, who was killed when the second floor of a home on Avenue N collapsed on him while battling a fire. Carlos Richards, 21 was also killed in the fire.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 HOURS AGO