PENN TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating an incident of credit card fraud and identity theft in Penn Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on March 3, 2022, Troopers from the Avondale Station received a report that a fraudulent credit card account was opened in the name of the victim, a 71-year-old woman from Penn Township, Pennsylvania. The account was closed and no monetary losses were incurred. Additionally, the victim contacted the Pennsylvania Unemployment Office and was advised that various unemployment checks are in a “pending” status. Troopers say this is an ongoing investigation.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO