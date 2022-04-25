BIPOC Business Advisory Committee Meeting April 2022

Since most Americans spend 40-plus hours a week at their jobs, it's ideal to work at a company where you feel happy to be there. Comparably.com identified the companies with the happiest employees by...
Building diversity has been and will continue to be a priority for HR pros in the years to come. As companies continue to prioritize diverse representation in leadership and employment in general, these pros will need to look to their compliance colleagues down the hall for help in accomplishing diversity initiatives –especially as regulatory pressure mounts on HR teams to deliver.
Fifty-three percent of employees say they’re actively looking for new opportunities or at risk of leaving, according to a new study. And if you want to keep them it’s going to take boosting two benefits. The two key benefits to attract and keep employees: health and retirement benefits,...
– CipherHealth launches a suite of pre-care digital front door solutions powered by CipherConnect to drive appointment volume and reduce no-shows. CipherConnect is a new conversational engagement solution that automates the many manual scheduling, intake, and virtual waiting room tasks that consume precious frontline resources. Conversational Engagement Solution. CipherConnect manages...
The Transforming Evidence Funders Network (TEFN) convenes public and private funders who are driving change in the generation, mobilization, and use of evidence across a wide range of issue areas and policy sectors worldwide. Participants learn from each other, identify shared priorities, and act on challenging problems at the nexus of research, policy, and practice.
– Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced the formation of a clinical advisory board for its home health platform and network of caregivers, CareLinx by Sharecare. – The aim of the board is to help shape the clinical care...
It’s been a rough two years. And regardless of job description, your employees are feeling the pain. But it’s damaging to your company culture to continue on as business as usual. Because even though it’s been two years since the pandemic started, there are new effects hitting every...
WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) said Monday it is seeking public comments on competition in the mobile app ecosystem as plan to send a report to the White House. The Commerce Department agency wants input by May 23 on "the factors affecting app...
This is often a dreaded part of running a Scrum (or any) project, but it doesn’t have to be. So here's the quick-n-easy on creating your Definition of Done. It was once odd to me that we need to define this. However, lessons learned from my projects have impressed upon me that what I think is done may not/is not the same as the Development Team, Product Owner, Stakeholders, nor perhaps, the Sponsor (the big cheese 🧀). That said, this is a crucial step to ensure the completeness of the final product. It only takes one misunderstanding before you, too, will see its importance.
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Management Professionals, LLC. (PMP), a leading community association management firm offering innovative products and exceptional service across four states and nine submarkets, announces the hiring of Dave Potter, CCAM, CMCA, AMS, as Regional Vice President to oversee PMP's rapidly expanding Orange County, San Diego and Los Angeles divisions.
Thoughts and opinions expressed here are fully of my own from my observation across the industry and do not represent my current employer’s perspective or their practices and methods. “What’s your pulse score?” is a common question you might overhear someone ask a manager at a tech company....
As more shippers move away from annual contracts in favor of more frequent bid processes, knowing exactly when and how to build RFPs throughout the year can be a challenge. Most shippers are used to executing one bid process per year, and learning how to take advantage of shorter contracts requires practice and a good partner.
