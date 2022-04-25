Outdoor Story Time (Valente)

‘Coyote Spring Fest’ also happening later that day. – The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Fort Hunter Liggett will be hosting the 20th Annual Youth Fishing Derby. The event will take place at the Del Venturi Reservoir at Fort Hunter Liggett this Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to noon.
Jackson School of the Arts is welcoming back their fairy festival for its 15th year. It will be a weekend full of events for children. Boys and girls will be able to walk through the fairy kingdom, mermaid cove and the dark mountain.
Comments / 0