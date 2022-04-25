Spatial Poetry with Cambridge GIS (Virtual)

Spending just a few minutes in front of one of Vivien Zhang’s vast, graphic canvases is a hypnotic experience. Having spent her childhood in China, Kenya and Thailand, the artist is now based in east London, creating cultural kaleidoscopes out of motifs from different countries, centuries and shared experiences. Her source materials range from central-Asian kilims and Baroque churches’ spiral pillars to video games and a 3D mathematical shape known as a gömböc. Zhang's aim, in collating and converting these into works of art, is to write a new visual language and set out what she calls an ‘alternative landscape’ for generations growing up away from their parents’ original cultures.

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO