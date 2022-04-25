ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Nonfiction Book Group (Main/Virtual)

cambridgema.gov
 1 day ago

April Selection: Owls of the Eastern Ice: A Quest to Find and Save the World's Largest Owl by Jonathan C. Slaght. Reading interests: We read and discuss popular non-fiction. Members will suggest and...

www.cambridgema.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

How Four Authors Organize and Declutter Their Massive Book Collections

Looking at my bookshelves, I am plagued by the infamous question of readers and writers alike: Can you ever have too many books? Personally, I am always on a quest to have what I love proudly displayed, but when what I love begins to fill up baskets, cover my desk, and form towers in corners, I know it’s time to reevaluate. To help me sort through everything, I’ll be using the advice of the four authors below. Read on to see how they break down the what, where, and when of book organization.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient "Curse Tablet" Shows the Earliest Hebrew Name of God

Cursed Tabled the size of a post stampRNS Press Release Distribution Service. Archeologists are in the look for the missing pieces of the puzzle that have crafted our society. Today, an artifact from ancient history the size of a puzzle piece had been found. The Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse recovered on a small, folded lead tablet. The tablet that is allegedly cursed is inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overdrive#Zoom
Deadline

Christopher Coover Dies: Longtime ‘Antiques Roadshow’ Appraiser Was 72

Click here to read the full article. Christopher Coover, a longtime Antiques Roadshow appraiser of rare books, manuscripts and printed ephemera, died April 3 at a hospital in Livingston, New Jersey. He was 72. Coover’s son, Timothy Coover, told The New York Times that the cause of death was pneumonia complicated by Parkinson’s disease. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery A familiar face to viewers of PBS’ Antiques Roadshow, Coover was the series go-to expert on all things paper for 14 seasons, from 1998 to 2011. While having to break the news to countless hopeful families toting old Bibles that were...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
IndieWire

Judy Garland’s Missing ‘Wizard of Oz’ Dress Found in Shoebox After Nearly 50 Years, On Display Before Auction

Click here to read the full article. Few costumes in movie history are as iconic as the blue and white checkered dress that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz.” MGM’s classic film was one of the first movies to be filmed in Technicolor, and the initial reveal of Garland’s Dorothy stepping out into the colorful Land of Oz is instantly recognizable both for its narrative significance and the technological breakthrough that it signified. Many film memorabilia collectors would kill to get their hands on such an important piece, but while Garland wore several versions of the dress while filming,...
WASHINGTON, DC
tatler.com

Virtually untouched Gilded Age Manhattan mansion goes on sale for $33 million

A Beaux-Arts mansion in New York City, which was built between 1901 and 1903 for the banking heir, sportsman and automobilist, James Franklin Doughty Lanier II, and his socialite wife, Harriet Lanier, has recently gone on sale for $33 million (approx £25 million). Situated in the Murray Hill neighbourhood of Manhattan, the lavish property includes 12 bedrooms, a reception hall, three powder rooms, a private courtyard, and a library.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationAU

In The Candy House, Jennifer Egan delivers an inventive novel for a digital age

In her typically inventive fashion, Jennifer Egan calls The Candy House, the follow-up to her Pulitzer Prize winner A Visit from the Goon Squad (2011), a “sibling novel”. Is this new book smarter, better-looking, more charismatic than its older sister or brother? I don’t think it is a question worth posing: it’s easy to love these two fascinating children just the same. Review: The Candy House – Jennifer Egan (Corsair) According to Egan, The Candy House follows a number of [A Visit from the Goon Squad’s] peripheral characters into their own futures and pasts to create an independent work with a new...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS News

Auctioning pieces of American history

Rare books and papers detailing the exploration of the New World and the founding of the United States, from the collection of book dealer William Reese, will be auctioned beginning next month at Christie's in New York City. The lots include Paul Revere's engraving of the 1770 Boston Massacre; and the first New England broadside of the Declaration of Independence. Correspondent Serena Altschul looks at some priceless history up for sale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Reacher Showrunner Reveals Disappointing Update on Season 2

After delivering record-breaking viewership for Amazon, Prime Video original series Reacher is returning for a second season, continuing the story of Lee Child's beloved literary character. Alan Ritchson will be reprising the titular role in the second installment, but he might be the only star coming back for another round. While fans love many of the characters in Season 1, bringing them back could be a disservice to the character of Jack Reacher, who is largely known as a lone wanderer.
TV SERIES
BBC

Rare tiny Brontë book could set $1.25m sale record

A tiny book created by Charlotte Brontë worth $1.25m (£957,393) is among the items for sale at what is being billed the "world's finest antiquarian book fair". Also on offer are a guide to tennis published in 1555, handwritten notes from the world's first atom bomb test and Amy Winehouse's library.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Parents Magazine

The Brooklyn Public Library Is Giving Any Teen in America a Free eCard as Part of Their Books Unbanned Program

Librarians, guardians of the people's freedom to read, have come to the rescue in response to the rise of censorship via book challenges across the country. The Brooklyn Public Library recently announced Books Unbanned, their new program focused on combating censorship and suppression. Through Books Unbanned, anyone in the United States between the ages of 13 and 21 can apply for a free Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) eCard. The BPL database will give teens access to 350,000 ebooks and 200,000 audiobooks, along with numerous online databases.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Charlotte Brontë ‘little book’ saved for the public after £980,000 sale

The last of Charlotte Brontë’s “little books” known to be in private hands has been saved for the public and will go on display in Yorkshire. The minature books were created by Charlotte Brontë and her siblings when they were children to entertain their toy soldiers. The small works of literature have long been objects of fascination for Brontë enthusiasts and the last privately-held book, “A Book of Ryhmes” [sic], has now been bought for the nation. The minature books stayed in the Brontë family until the 1890s when they were dispersed. Prior to its resurfacing, “A Book of Ryhmes”...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CNET

Get 10 Free Kindle Ebooks from Amazon for World Book Day

World Book Day (aka World Book and Copyright Day or International Day of the Book) may have passed, but Amazon is still giving away 10 Kindle ebooks from around the world to celebrate the occasion. You must have an Amazon account to download the books and a Kindle, Amazon Fire tablet or the Kindle app on a smartphone, tablet or PC to read them, but there aren't any restrictions or special memberships (you don't need Amazon Prime) required to download them. All 10 ebooks are free through April 27.
SHOPPING
Cleveland.com

Author Shane Ryan to speak on Ryder Cup book

HUDSON, Ohio – New York Times bestselling author Shane Ryan will be featured via a Hudson Library and Historical Society live virtual streaming presentation. Ryan – who wrote “The Cup They Couldn’t Lose: America, the Ryder Cup, and the Long Road to Whistling Straits” – will give the presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.
HUDSON, OH
BBC

Charlotte Brontë's early Book of Rhymes sold for £1m

A miniature book written by novelist Charlotte Brontë when she was 13 has been bought for $1.25m (£983,500). The tiny manuscript - measuring just 3.8in x 2.5in (9.7cm x 6.4cm) - was created by the young writer in 1829. It will be donated to the Brontë Society's Parsonage...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy