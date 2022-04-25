ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first owner — let’s take a look

By Metro Times Staff
MetroTimes
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Victorian home located in Detroit's historic Corktown neighborhood just so happens to be a piece of MLB history. According to the listing, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was...

www.metrotimes.com

Comments / 3

Related
WILX-TV

In My View: What’s next for the Detroit Tigers?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now that Miguel Cabrera’s excitement is out of the way -- what will keep Detroit Tigers fans interested the remainder of the season?. The record is 6-9 and that’s concerning with 12 of the 15 games having been played at home. The Tigers have some injury issues but with little depth, can a winning team be produced on the field? This week with series at Minnesota and then the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers some more questions might be either raised or answered in my view.
DETROIT, MI
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

The Detroit Riverwalk Is the Best Riverwalk in America

For the second year in a row, the Detroit Riverwalk was named best Riverwalk in America. The nod comes from USA Today who described the Riverwalk as "one of the city's most exciting initiatives." The Detroit Riverwalk managed to beat out 20 other Riverwalks across the country that were also...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Detroit’s Greektown Casino Changing Its Name Starting in May

Detroit's Greektown Casino-Hotel will be no longer starting on May 1, 2022. The casino itself isn't going away, just the name. The casino will now be part of a national brand. Greektown Casino-Hotel will be changing its name to Hollywood Casino. According to The Detroit News, its operator Penn National Gaming announced Monday, promising a rebranding that will accompany a $30 million renovation of the hotel and other upgrades to the popular venue.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This is the week to check out some restaurants in Grosse Pointe

Thinking about dining out this week? You may want to check out some of the specials going on during the Grosse Pointe Restaurant Week. This community event is encouraging people to check out the area, and enjoy the various eateries. Carolyn Stolarski, with the Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce, joined...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
1240 WJIM

The 15 Best Places To Live In Michigan In 2022

Maybe I am just biased growing up here in the state of Michigan, but I feel like you'd be crazy not to fall in love with the state of Michigan... I mean, you have a state that experiences all four seasons, sometimes in just a matter of a week, and we have lakes, beaches, and sights that don't compare to other states at times.
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

Detroit’s Greektown Casino-Hotel to be renamed Hollywood Casino at Greektown

Greektown Casino-Hotel in downtown Detroit is getting rebranded with a new name and upgrades, the new owner announced Monday. Beginning on May 1, the 22-year-old casino will be called Hollywood Casino at Greektown. Penn National purchased Greektown casino in May 2019 from Dan Gilbert’s Jack Entertainment for $1 billion.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Matthew & Kelly Stafford Back in Town to Fulfill Promise to Detroit

The Staffords were back in the Motor City this past weekend to see a promise they made to the people of Detroit become a reality. Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly returned to Detroit Friday to help break ground on an incredible new education center, a center the couple pledged to support when they left for Los Angeles. The new center is an addition to the SAY Detroit Play Center.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Lizzo announces Detroit date at Little Caesars Arena

Detroit native Lizzo is coming home. The singer announced a 2022 tour with Atlanta rapper Latto that includes a stop at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29 at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com,...
DETROIT, MI
PennLive.com

Michigan brothers ran massive forgery ring from barn, sold fake Babe Ruth autos, art through auction houses in several states, including Pa., feds say

Two brothers from Michigan and a man from Florida were charged last week with what authorities say was a large-scale operation that sold forged sports memorabilia and art across several states including Pennsylvania. According to reports, Donald Henkel, 61, and his brother, Mark Henkel, 66, engaged in the activity across...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
CBS Detroit

Monroe Street Midway Returns To Downtown Detroit In May

(CBS DETROIT) — The opportunity to skate outdoors is returning to downtown Detroit this summer. The Monroe Street Midway will return for a second summer starting May 27 through Sept. 5. It will feature the Rollout Detroit operated by RollerCade Skating Rink, which is the oldest operating Black-owned roller rink in the country. It will also feature the Rocket Mortgage Sports Zone operated by Come Play Detroit, which will include three basketball courts — two half and one full. In addition, there will be a 9-hole mini golf course, covered pavilion seating and a large grass lawn for people to relax. The Monroe Street Midway will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. For more information, visit deckedoutdetroit.com/midway. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Economy
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MLive.com

Detroit Tigers prospect one step closer to joining big brother in big leagues

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Parker Meadows earned another promotion. But this time he’s leaving his team behind. The No. 19-ranked prospect in the Detroit Tigers farm system – and little brother of big leaguer Austin Meadows – was transferred from the West Michigan Whitecaps to the Erie SeaWolves on Monday, making the move to Double A ball.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony headed to Detroit’s Sound Board at Motor City Casino

Tell us what you gonna do when it ain’t nowhere to hide. We’ll tell you what, you’re gonna meet at the crossroads for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Though the group’s last album was released in 2017 (though it only featured two of the group’s five members), they are still active and considered one of the greatest hip-hop groups of all time. We just hope Bizzy Bone doesn’t throw any bottles like he did at the Verzuz battle with Three Six Mafia, which he later apologized for.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

With Freep Film Festival and more, documentaries of all stripes land in metro Detroit

It's a big week for documentary here in metro Detroit. The Freep Film Festival's screenings and events stretch from Wednesday, April 27 to Sunday, May 1, across venues including Frame in Hazel Park, the Detroit Film Theatre, the Redford Theatre, and the Michigan Science Center, among others. They're chased, too, by a separate, unrelated screening of landmark labor documentary The Wobblies playing Cinema Detroit (another participating festival venue) on May 1, and a revival there the weekend after of Flint, a 2021 Freep selection focused on the city's ongoing water crisis. With festival offerings encompassing activist profiles, policy investigations, fringe subcultures, and glimpses into the lives of both working artists and restauranteurs, there should be something playing to call to virtually anyone. While not everything playing Freep was available for advance review, what follows is a rough guide to the festival's many offerings.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matthew Stafford gets standing ovation at Detroit Tigers game

Matthew Stafford made a triumphant return to Detroit on Saturday and witnessed some history in the process. Stafford was back in town to help the SAY Detroit organization break ground on a new facility, the Kelly and Matthew Stafford & Friends Education Center. The longtime Lions quarterback has continued his philanthropic relationship with SAY Detroit even after being dealt to the Los Angeles Rams over a year ago.
DETROIT, MI
Axios

The winners, losers and ones to watch in Detroit's grocery wars

Kroger beat Meijer for most popular Southeast Michigan grocery store. Driving the news: The Cincinnati-based grocer with 82 stores in the region (but none in Detroit) had nearly a third of local market share in 2021, trumping Meijer's 40 locations, according to data compiled by sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide.
DETROIT, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Bingham Farms, Michigan

Food, sports, and entertainment are very profitable industries. Therefore, if you own a successful business in any of the above segments, you will become a wealthy person. Marian Ilitch fits that description. Sheowns a very successful pizza chain, two-sport teams, and a Casino.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Round 1: See who won West Michigan Golden Gloves preliminary bouts

The DeltaPlex Arena in Walker hosted a jam-packed night of boxing Saturday when the Michigan Golden Gloves Tournament opened. Check out West Michigan preliminary winners below, including club affiliation, weight class and results. Winners have advanced to the West Michigan semifinal round, which will also be held at the DeltaPlex on April 30 at 7 p.m.
WALKER, MI
MLive.com

Vote for Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week for April 18-23 competition

Each week during the spring season, fans can vote for the Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week. Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Friday morning and the winners will be announced shortly after. If you want to nominate someone for athlete of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com.
SPORTS

