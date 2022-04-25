Java with City Manager, Josh Jones

Denton is one step closer to getting a Home Depot at Rayzor Ranch after approval last week of a land rezoning request presented to the Denton City Council. The council approved the proposal to rezone Lot 11 of the existing landscape plan for Rayzor Ranch Marketplace during a public hearing Tuesday. The 12-acre site, located to the west of Sam’s Club and north of U.S. Highway 380, will house a 106,000-square-foot Home Depot with an attached 28,000-square-foot garden center. The request was put forward for council consideration after unanimous approval by the Denton Planning & Zoning Commission on March 23.

DENTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO