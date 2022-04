NEWPORT — Parkgoers might have a few extra rules to follow should the City Council pass a new resolution on Wednesday. Storer Park, the recently renovated green space nestled between The Gateway Center and the bridge to Goat Island, has been facing issues with “unsafe and undesirable” activities in recent years, according to a new City Council resolution on Wednesday’s agenda. The resolution seeks help from the City Solicitor’s Office to draft ordinances that would help the police enforce certain activities from taking place at the park, such as the ignition of open fires or overnight camping.

