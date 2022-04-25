ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewel opens up about suffering from panic attacks

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJewel revealed Monday that she suffered panic attacks when she competed on the sixth season of The Masked Singer. Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the “Intuition” singer explained that she’s experienced panic attacks since age 15, adding she “didn’t know what they were” at the time. “And then, when I...

