The Wausau Woodchucks are looking forward to a thrilling 2022 season, complete with an exciting promotional schedule that the team released today. The Woodchucks will once again light up the sky with seven spectacular fireworks shows this season. Fans can get ready for the first Post-Game Fireworks night on Friday, June 3, presented by Cellcom. Continue enjoying post-game fireworks shows with family and friends on Friday, June 17 presented by Fleet Farm in celebration of Father’s Day. Then the fun continues June 24 with post-game fireworks presented by Festival Foods.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO