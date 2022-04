BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – Troopers and officers, even E.M.T. are set to go head to head to battle for the net in a challenge that raises awareness and money for autism. April is autism awareness month and according to the C.D.C. 1 in 54 children have autism. The Volleyball 4 Autism fundraiser helps West Virginia […]

BECKLEY, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO