Catherine Susan Rell

‘Gaslit’ is a dark comedy political drama series set against the backdrop of the Watergate Scandal. However, unlike most films and TV shows on the subject, the plot isn’t centered around the break-in itself or Nixon and his cabinet, but women whose lives were affected by it. The relationship between Nixon’s Attorney General John N. Mitchell (Sean Penn) and his wife and Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), play an essential role in the narrative. In real life, Martha was vivacious, flamboyant, outspoken, and a proper gossip girl. One of the first whistleblowers during the scandal, she claimed that the Committee to Re-Elect the President or CRP, which her husband was in charge of at the time, was using “dirty tricks” to secure the election for Nixon. If you are wondering whether John and Martha Mitchell ultimately stayed together or divorced, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO