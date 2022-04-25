ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shotgun metagenomic sequencing revealed the prebiotic potential of a grain-based diet in mice

By Aditi Jangid
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the present study, we elucidated the effect of grain-based (GB) diet containing both soluble and insoluble fibers and purified ingredients-based (PIB) diet containing only insoluble fiber, namely cellulose on mice gut microbiome using whole shotgun based metagenomic sequencing. Although the fiber content in both diet types is the same (5%)...

