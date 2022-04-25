ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Dynamic modulation of enzyme activity by synthetic CRISPR"“Cas6 endonucleases

By Alexander A. Mitkas
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn nature, dynamic interactions between enzymes play a crucial role in defining cellular metabolism. By controlling the spatial and temporal organization of these supramolecular complexes called metabolons, natural metabolism can be tuned in a highly dynamic manner. Here, we repurpose the CRISPR"“Cas6 family proteins as a synthetic strategy to create dynamic...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

A structural exposÃ© of noncanonical molecular reactivity within the protein tyrosine phosphatase WPD loop

Structural snapshots of protein/ligand complexes are a prerequisite for gaining atomic level insight into enzymatic reaction mechanisms. An important group of enzymes has been deprived of this analytical privilege: members of the protein tyrosine phosphatase (PTP) superfamily with catalytic WPD-loops lacking the indispensable general-acid/base within a tryptophan-proline-aspartate/glutamate context. Here, we provide the ligand/enzyme crystal complexes for one such PTP outlier: Arabidopsis thaliana Plant and Fungi Atypical Dual Specificity Phosphatase 1 (AtPFA-DSP1), herein unveiled as a regioselective and efficient phosphatase towards inositol pyrophosphate (PP-InsP) signaling molecules. Although the WPD loop is missing its canonical tripeptide motif, this structural element contributes to catalysis by assisting PP-InsP delivery into the catalytic pocket, for a choreographed exchange with phosphate reaction product. Subsequently, an intramolecular proton donation by PP-InsP substrate is posited to substitute functionally for the absent aspartate/glutamate general-acid. Overall, we expand mechanistic insight into adaptability of the conserved PTP structural elements.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Domino-like stacking order switching in twisted monolayer"“multilayer graphene

Atomic reconstruction has been widely observed in two-dimensional van der Waals structures with small twist angles1,2,3,4,5,6,7. This unusual behaviour leads to many novel phenomena, including strong electronic correlation, spontaneous ferromagnetism and topologically protected states1,5,8,9,10,11,12,13,14. Nevertheless, atomic reconstruction typically occurs spontaneously, exhibiting only one single stable state. Using conductive atomic force microscopy, here we show that, for small-angle twisted monolayer"“multilayer graphene, there exist two metastable reconstruction states with distinct stacking orders and strain soliton structures. More importantly, we demonstrate that these two reconstruction states can be reversibly switched, and the switching can propagate spontaneously in an unusual domino-like fashion. Assisted by lattice-resolved conductive atomic force microscopy imaging and atomistic simulations, the detailed structure of the strain soliton networks has been identified and the associated propagation mechanism is attributed to the strong mechanical coupling among solitons. The fine structure of the bistable states is critical for understanding the unique properties of van der Waals structures with tiny twists, and the switching mechanism offers a viable means for manipulating their stacking states.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Enhance the delivery of light energy ultra-deep into turbid medium by controlling multiple scattering photons to travel in open channels

Multiple light scattering is considered as the major limitation for deep imaging and focusing in turbid media. In this paper, we present an innovative method to overcome this limitation and enhance the delivery of light energy ultra-deep into turbid media with significant improvement in focusing. Our method is based on a wide-field reflection matrix optical coherence tomography (RM-OCT). The time-reversal decomposition of the RM is calibrated with the Tikhonov regularization parameter in order to get more accurate reversal results deep inside the scattering sample. We propose a concept named model energy matrix, which provides a direct mapping of light energy distribution inside the scattering sample. To the best of our knowledge, it is the first time that a method to measure and quantify the distribution of beam intensity inside a scattering sample is demonstrated. By employing the inversion of RM to find the matched wavefront and shaping with a phase-only spatial light modulator, we succeeded in both focusing a beam deep (~9.6 times of scattering mean free path, SMFP) inside the sample and increasing the delivery of light energy by an order of magnitude at an ultra-deep (~14.4 SMFP) position. This technique provides a powerful tool to understand the propagation of photon in a scattering medium and opens a new way to focus light inside biological tissues.
TRAVEL
Nature.com

Trophic interactions between predatory protists and pathogen-suppressive bacteria impact plant health

Plant health is strongly impacted by beneficial and pathogenic plant microbes, which are themselves structured by resource inputs. Organic fertilizer inputs may thus offer a means of steering soil-borne microbes, thereby affecting plant health. Concurrently, soil microbes are subject to top-down control by predators, particularly protists. However, little is known regarding the impact of microbiome predators on plant health-influencing microbes and the interactive links to plant health. Here, we aimed to decipher the importance of predator-prey interactions in influencing plant health. To achieve this goal, we investigated soil and root-associated microbiomes (bacteria, fungi and protists) over nine years of banana planting under conventional and organic fertilization regimes differing in Fusarium wilt disease incidence. We found that the reduced disease incidence and improved yield associated with organic fertilization could be best explained by higher abundances of protists and pathogen-suppressive bacteria (e.g. Bacillus spp.). The pathogen-suppressive actions of predatory protists and Bacillus spp. were mainly determined by their interactions that increased the relative abundance of secondary metabolite Q genes (e.g. nonribosomal peptide synthetase gene) within the microbiome. In a subsequent microcosm assay, we tested the interactions between predatory protists and pathogen-suppressive Bacillus spp. that showed strong improvements in plant defense. Our study shows how protistan predators stimulate disease-suppressive bacteria in the plant microbiome, ultimately enhancing plant health and yield. Thus, we suggest a new biological model useful for improving sustainable agricultural practices that is based on complex interactions between different domains of life.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crispr#Small Rna#Modulation#Synth#Cas6#Rna#Disassembly#Access
Nature.com

Learning aerodynamics with neural network

We propose a neural network (NN) architecture, the Element Spatial Convolution Neural Network (ESCNN), towards the airfoil lift coefficient prediction task. The ESCNN outperforms existing state-of-the-art NNs in terms of prediction accuracy, with two orders of less parameters. We further investigate and explain how the ESCNN succeeds in making accurate predictions with standard convolution layers. We discover that the ESCNN has the ability to extract physical patterns that emerge from aerodynamics, and such patterns are clearly reflected within a layer of the network. We show that the ESCNN is capable of learning the physical laws and equation of aerodynamics from simulation data.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Explosive Compound Synthesized From Strange World of High-Pressure Chemistry

Researchers from Skoltech, Carnegie Institution of Washington, Howard University, the University of Chicago, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Solid State Physics have synthesized K2N6, an exotic compound containing N6 groups and packing explosive amounts of energy. While the team had to create synthesis pressures several times higher than it would take to make the material useful outside the lab as an explosive or rocket propellant, the experiment to be published today (April 21, 2022) in Nature Chemistry takes us one step closer to what would be technologically applicable.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Hydrogen Molecule Turned Into a Quantum Sensor – With Unprecedented Time and Spatial Resolutions

New technique enables precise measurement of electrostatic properties of materials. Physicists at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) have demonstrated the use of a hydrogen molecule as a quantum sensor in a terahertz laser-equipped scanning tunneling microscope, a technique that can measure the chemical properties of materials at unprecedented time and spatial resolutions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Sustainable bioimaging using a fluorescent protein with unprecedented photostability

The jellyfish-derived green fluorescent protein StayGold is bright and hardly fades, contributing to improving spatiotemporal resolution and dramatically extending the observation period. To fully benefit from the rich photon budget, we tried some unusual illumination modalities for sustainable, quantitative live-cell or volumetric imaging. The problem. Thanks to improvements in gene...
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Correlated Hofstadter spectrum and flavour phase diagram in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene

In magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene, the moirÃ© superlattice potential gives rise to narrow electronic bands that support a multitude of many-body quantum phases. Further richness arises in the presence of a perpendicular magnetic field, where the interplay between moirÃ© and magnetic length scales leads to fractal Hofstadter subbands. In this strongly correlated Hofstadter platform, multiple experiments have identified gapped topological and correlated states, but little is known about the phase transitions between them in the intervening compressible regimes. Here we simultaneously unveil sequences of broken-symmetry Chern insulators and resolve sharp phase transitions between competing states with different topological quantum numbers and different occupations of the spin-valley flavour. Our measurements determine the energy spectrum of interacting Hofstadter subbands in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene and map out the phase diagram of flavour occupancy. In addition, we observe full lifting of the degeneracy of the zeroth Landau levels together with level crossings, indicating moirÃ© valley splitting. We propose a unified flavour polarization mechanism to understand the intricate interplay of topology, interactions and symmetry breaking as a function of density and applied magnetic field in this system.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Chalcogenide optomemristors for multi-factor neuromorphic computation

Neuromorphic hardware that emulates biological computations is a key driver of progress in AI. For example, memristive technologies, including chalcogenide-based in-memory computing concepts, have been employed to dramatically accelerate and increase the efficiency of basic neural operations. However, powerful mechanisms such as reinforcement learning and dendritic computation require more advanced device operations involving multiple interacting signals. Here we show that nano-scaled films of chalcogenide semiconductors can perform such multi-factor in-memory computation where their tunable electronic and optical properties are jointly exploited. We demonstrate that ultrathin photoactive cavities of Ge-doped Selenide can emulate synapses with three-factor neo-Hebbian plasticity and dendrites with shunting inhibition. We apply these properties to solve a maze game through on-device reinforcement learning, as well as to provide a single-neuron solution to linearly inseparable XOR implementation.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Migrating photon avalanche in different emitters at the nanoscale enables 46th-order optical nonlinearity

A photon avalanche (PA) effect that occurs in lanthanide-doped solids gives rise to a giant nonlinear response in the luminescence intensity to the excitation light intensity. As a result, much weaker lasers are needed to evoke such PAs than for other nonlinear optical processes. Photon avalanches are mostly restricted to bulk materials and conventionally rely on sophisticated excitation schemes, specific for each individual system. Here we show a universal strategy, based on a migrating photon avalanche (MPA) mechanism, to generate huge optical nonlinearities from various lanthanide emitters located in multilayer core/shell nanostructrues. The core of the MPA nanoparticle, composed of Yb3+ and Pr3+ ions, activates avalanche looping cycles, where PAs are synchronously achieved for both Yb3+ and Pr3+ ions under 852"‰nm laser excitation. These nanocrystals exhibit a 26th-order nonlinearity and a clear pumping threshold of 60"‰kW"‰cmâˆ’2. In addition, we demonstrate that the avalanching Yb3+ ions can migrate their optical nonlinear response to other emitters (for example, Ho3+ and Tm3+) located in the outer shell layer, resulting in an even higher-order nonlinearity (up to the 46th for Tm3+) due to further cascading multiplicative effects. Our strategy therefore provides a facile route to achieve giant optical nonlinearity in different emitters. Finally, we also demonstrate applicability of MPA emitters to bioimaging, achieving a lateral resolution of ~62"‰nm using one low-power 852"‰nm continuous-wave laser beam.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Whole-genome sequences of 37 breeding line Bombyx mori strains and their phenotypes established since 1960s

Bombyx mori is a key insect in the sericulture industry and one of the very important economic animals that are responsible for not only the livelihood of many farmers internationally but also expended biomedical use. The National Institute of Agricultural Sciences of the Rural Development Administration of Korea (NIAS, RDA, Korea) has been collecting silkworm resources with various phenotypic traits from the 1960s and established breeding lines for using them as genetic resources. And these breeding line strains have been used to develop suitable F1 hybrid strains for specific use. In this study, we report the whole-genome sequences of 37 breeding line B. mori strains established over the past 60 years, along with the description of their phenotypic characteristics with photos of developmental stages. In addition, we report the example phenotypic characteristics of the F1-hybrid strain using these breeding line strains. We hope this data will be used as valuable resources to the related research community for studying B. mori and similar other insects.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Modulation of inhibitory communication coordinates looking and reaching

Looking and reaching are controlled by different brain regions and areÂ coordinated during natural behaviour1. Understanding how flexible, natural behaviours such as coordinated looking and reaching are controlled depends on understanding how neurons in different regions of the brain communicate2. Neural coherence in a gamma-frequency (40"“90"‰Hz) band has been implicated in excitatory multiregional communication3. Inhibitory control mechanisms are also required to flexibly control behaviour4, but little is known about how neurons in one region transiently suppress individual neurons in another to support behaviour. How neuronal firing in a sender region transiently suppresses firing in a receiver region remains poorly understood. Here we study inhibitory communication during a flexible, natural behaviour, termed gaze anchoring, in which saccades are transiently inhibited by coordinated reaches. During gaze anchoring, we found that neurons in the reach region of the posterior parietal cortex can inhibit neuronal firing in the parietal saccade region to suppress eye movements and improve reach accuracy. Suppression is transient, only present around the coordinated reach, and greatest when reach neurons fire spikes with respect to beta-frequency (15"“25"‰Hz) activity, not gamma-frequency activity. Our work provides evidence in the activity of single neurons for a novel mechanism of inhibitory communication in which beta-frequency neural coherence transiently inhibits multiregional communication to flexibly coordinate natural behaviour.
ELECTIONS
Nature.com

Automated exploitation of the big configuration space of large adsorbates on transition metals reveals chemistry feasibility

Mechanistic understanding of large molecule conversion and the discovery of suitable heterogeneous catalysts have been lagging due to the combinatorial inventory of intermediates and the inability of humans to enumerate all structures. Here, we introduce an automated framework to predict stable configurations on transition metal surfaces and demonstrate its validity for adsorbates with up to 6 carbon and oxygen atoms on 11 metals, enabling the exploration of ~108 potential configurations. It combines a graph enumeration platform, force field, multi-fidelity DFT calculations, and first-principles trained machine learning. Clusters in the data reveal groups of catalysts stabilizing different structures and expose selective catalysts for showcase transformations, such as the ethylene epoxidation on Ag and Cu and the lack of C-C scission chemistry on Au. Deviations from the commonly assumed atom valency rule of small adsorbates are also manifested. This library can be leveraged to identify catalysts for converting large molecules computationally.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A periplasmic cinched protein is required for siderophore secretion and virulence of Mycobacterium tuberculosis

Iron is essential for growth of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the causative agent of tuberculosis. To acquire iron from the host, M. tuberculosis uses the siderophores called mycobactins and carboxymycobactins. Here, we show that the rv0455c gene is essential for M. tuberculosis to grow in low-iron medium and that secretion of both mycobactins and carboxymycobactins is drastically reduced in the rv0455c deletion mutant. Both water-soluble and membrane-anchored Rv0455c are functional in siderophore secretion, supporting an intracellular role. Lack of Rv0455c results in siderophore toxicity, a phenotype observed for other siderophore secretion mutants, and severely impairs replication of M. tuberculosis in mice, demonstrating the importance of Rv0455c and siderophore secretion during disease. The crystal structure of a Rv0455c homolog reveals a novel protein fold consisting of a helical bundle with a 'cinch' formed by an essential intramolecular disulfide bond. These findings advance our understanding of the distinct M. tuberculosis siderophore secretion system.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Controlling unequal surface energy results caused by test liquids: the case of UV/O3 Treated PET

Ultraviolet/ozone (UV/O3) treatment has been reported to be an effective method to modify properties such as wettability, adhesion or adsorption of plastic surfaces. The change in the surface is measured by contact angle analysis, which employs liquids and their surface tensions (ST) to estimate the surface energy (SE). We found two different practices in the scientific community: (1) the majority of researchers adopted the ST value of liquids from the literature, while (2) other researchers conducted real-time measurements in the lab under ambient conditions prior to SE estimation. To the best of our knowledge, there is no study that compares the difference between the two practices. One study was found to show different SE methods generating unequal SE values for the same substrate. However, there was no definitive conclusion backed by general thermodynamics rules. In this study, we presented (1) a statistical significance test that showed the literature and experimental ST values are significantly different, and studied (2) the effect of different liquid pairs on the SE estimation for UV/O3 treated poly(ethylene terephthalate) (PET) substrate. Modification techniques such as atmospheric pressure plasma or chemical modification were studied previously to examine PET's wettability and the SE. The UV/O3 treatment was studied to improve adhesion and to modify its chemical properties for adsorption. In contrast, we studied (3) the effect of UV/O3 on wettability at different timeframes and addressed (4) how to control unequal SE based on a method that was refined on a rigorous thermodynamic three-phase system. It must be noted that this method can be generalized to other types of solid surfaces to estimate thermodynamically self-consistent SE values. This work also provides (5) a web-based calculator that complements computational findings available to the readership in the data availability section.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

High-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states

Organic semiconductors with high-spin ground states are fascinating because they could enable fundamental understanding on the spin-related phenomenon in light element and provide opportunities for organic magnetic and quantum materials. Although high-spin ground states have been observed in some quinoidal type small molecules or doped organic semiconductors, semiconducting polymers with high-spin at their neutral ground state are rarely reported. Here we report three high-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states. We show that polymer building blocks with small singlet-triplet energy gap (Î”ES-T) could enable small Î”ES-T gap and increase the diradical character in copolymers. We demonstrate that the electronic structure, spin density, and solid-state interchain interactions in the high-spin polymers are crucial for their ground states. Polymers with a triplet ground state (S"‰="‰1) could exhibit doublet (S"‰="‰1/2) behavior due to different spin distributions and solid-state interchain spin-spin interactions. Besides, these polymers showed outstanding charge transport properties with high hole/electron mobilities and can be both n- and p-doped with superior conductivities. Our results demonstrate a rational approach to obtain high-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Integrative analysis of TCGA data identifies miRNAs as drug-specific survival biomarkers

Biomarkers predictive of drug-specific outcomes are important tools for personalized medicine. In this study, we present an integrative analysis to identify miRNAs that are predictive of drug-specific survival outcome in cancer. Using the clinical data from TCGA, we defined subsets of cancer patients who suffered from the same cancer and received the same drug treatment, which we call cancer-drug groups. We then used the miRNA expression data in TCGA to evaluate each miRNA's ability to predict the survival outcome of patients in each cancer-drug group. As a result, the identified miRNAs are predictive of survival outcomes in a cancer-specific and drug-specific manner. Notably, most of the drug-specific miRNA survival markers and their target genes showed consistency in terms of correlations in their expression and their correlations with survival. Some of the identified miRNAs were supported by published literature in contexts of various cancers. We explored several additional breast cancer datasets that provided miRNA expression and survival data, and showed that our drug-specific miRNA survival markers for breast cancer were able to effectively stratify the prognosis of patients in those additional datasets. Together, this analysis revealed drug-specific miRNA markers for cancer survival, which can be promising tools toward personalized medicine.
CANCER
Nature.com

Reversely trapping atoms from a perovskite surface for high-performance and durable fuel cell cathodes

Atom trapping of scarce precious metals onto a suitable support at high temperatures has emerged as an effective approach to build thermally stable single-atom catalysts. Here, following a similar mechanism based on atom trapping through support effects, we demonstrate a reverse atom-trapping strategy to controllably extract strontium atoms from a rigid lanthanum strontium cobalt ferrite ((La0.6Sr0.4)0.95Co0.2Fe0.8O3âˆ’Î´, LSCF) surface with ease. The lattice oxygen redox activity of LSCF is accordingly fine-tuned, leading to enhanced cathode performance in a solid-oxide fuel cell. An over 30âˆ’70% increases in maximum power density of the single cells at intermediate temperatures is achieved by LSCF with surface strontium vacancies compared to the pristine surface. In addition, the strontium-deficient surface excludes strontium segregation and formation of electrochemically inert SrO islands, thus improving the longevity of the cathode. This development can be broadly applicable for modifying structurally stable oxide surfaces, and opens more possibilities of scalable single-atom extraction strategies.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Antiferromagnetic second-order topological insulator with fractional mass-kink

Generally, the topological corner state in two-dimensional (2D) second-order topological insulator (SOTI) is equivalent to the well-known domain wall state, which is originated from the mass-inversion between two adjacent edges with phase shift of Ï€. In this work, go beyond this conventional physical picture, we report a fractional mass-kink induced 2D SOTI in monolayer FeSe with canted checkerboard antiferromagnetic (AFM) order by analytic model and first-principles calculations. The canted spin associated in-plane Zeeman field can gap out the quantum spin Hall edge state of FeSe, forming a fractional mass-kink with phase shift of Ï€/2 at the rectangular corner, and generating an in-gap topological corner state with fractional charge of e/4. Moreover, the topological corner state is robust to a finite perturbation, existing in both naturally and non-naturally cleaved corners, regardless of the edge orientation. Our results not only demonstrate a material system to realize the unique 2D AFM SOTI, but also pave a way to design the higher-order topological states from fractional mass-kink with arbitrary phase shift.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy