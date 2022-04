A new report found that a majority of U.S. workers have cited remote work as a major factor in their job consideration. The data from Employ Inc. found that 65% of workers said that remote work or work-from-home (WFH) options impacted their decision to accept or reject a job offer. As many as 40% of respondents said they would take lower pay if it meant working remotely.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO