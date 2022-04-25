Susan Granger on Stage & Screen

After being delayed for nearly two years, FX‘s drama series “The Old Man” is finally set to return on June 17, with streaming availability the next day on Hulu. Production had been shut down due to the usual Covid complications, but also had been delayed because of lead actor Jeff Bridges‘ cancer scare. Thankfully, the actor has received a clean bill of health. “The Old Man” spent two years at the top of our Most Anticipated TV list after it was first announced in the summer of 2019.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO