Florence County, SC

11-year-old accidentally shot during verbal dispute in Florence County, police say

By Alexx Altman-Devilbiss
wach.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting involving an 11-year-old in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said Crandell Corodel Burgess, 27 of Scranton was arrested on...

wach.com

City
Scranton, SC
City
Florence, SC
City
Glendale, SC
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
Law & Crime

IN THIS ARTICLE
