Exeter, NH

Exeter returns to the 'front lines' of climate change

By Patrick Garrity, Adam Loyd, Sarah Pruitt
exeter.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRelegated to Zoom for two successive springs, Exeter on Monday brought the action back to Climate Action Day. Hundreds of PEA students, faculty and staff fanned out across campus and locations around the Seacoast to study challenges to our environment and, in some cases, literally dig into the problem. Now in...

www.exeter.edu

