Legendary Excursion: Athens and the Peloponnese (#2234)

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Join us in an unforgettable journey through ancient Greece. After a day in Athens with its well-known sights such as the Acropolis, we travel to the Parnassus mountains to...

cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Ship Ends Final Journey at Scrapyard in Turkey

Carnival Sensation has arrived at her final port of call right on schedule, as the ship arrived today at the ship-breaking yard in Aliaga, Turkey. It will now be several days or weeks before the next step in scrapping the ship begins, but her long journeys on open water have ended. The ship was also beached on April 5.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Provides Update on Transatlantic Sailing

Carnival Cruise Line has contacted guests booked on the upcoming April 24 transatlantic sailing of Carnival Pride about updated health and safety protocols for their 14-night voyage. This includes new end-of-cruise testing requirements for returning to the United States, as well as reminders about booster shots and other protocols. Test...
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Get Stranded Like Odysseus on Italy’s Most Secret, Mythical Islands

Say you were looking to sunbathe on a red and black pebble beach that looks like a corner of Mars, surrounded by volcanic, yellowish sulfur-rich cliffs where sea turtles come lay their eggs. If this sounds like your jam, this otherworldly destination is really just one of many under-the-radar Italian islands where you’ll find nothing but prickly pears, capers, and utter silence.
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

One of World’s Largest Cruise Ships to Be Featured in TV Show

Royal Caribbean International’s popular Harmony of the Seas cruise ship will be featured in two upcoming episodes of “Cruising with Susan Calman,” a popular travel show that explores first-hand experiences with the Scottish comedian and television presenter. The episodes will explore various Mediterranean ports of call, as well as all the ship has to offer.
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Departs Florida for Season in Europe

After sailing a short series of voyages in the United States, the biggest cruise ship in the world, Wonder of the Seas, has set off on her inaugural transatlantic crossing with guests. The ship sailed from Port Everglades yesterday, April 20, and will now spend eight days at sea to her first port of call in Europe, Malaga.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

The 20 Best Italy Tours

Note: Some tour providers on this list may be running more limited operations due to COVID-19 or may impose testing or vaccine requirements. Check with your tour operator about availability before you book. There's so much to see and do in Italy that it can feel a bit overwhelming to...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Roman Abramovich’s French Riviera Mansion Was Just Seized by Authorities

Click here to read the full article. Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is hemorrhaging assets amid the Russia-Ukraine war. The reputed Vladimir Putin ally, who was sanctioned by the UK, the EU and Canada in March in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has just had 12 of his prized Gallic properties seized by French authorities. Among them is an historic villa situated in one of the most prestigious parts of the French Riviera. Dating back to 1926, the storied Château de la Croë once belonged to the former King of England Edward VIII and American socialite Wallis Simpson. Fit for royalty—the Duke...
WORLD
cruisehive.com

MSC Cruises Reveals Deployment Plan for Summer 2023

Geneva-based cruise line MSC Cruises revealed its full summer line-up for 2023, including voyages to 40 countries and 140 destinations. Ranging in length from a few days to twenty-one nights, MSC cruises offer a vast choice that will satisfy even the most discerning traveler. The company is expanding the number...
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

Sicily's Most Legendary Private Villa Has Reopened As a Luxury Hotel

In the early 20th century, Villa Igiea played host to royalty, celebrities, and aristocrats. Now, after an extensive restoration, its doors are once again open. On an April morning in 1907, a three-masted yacht, the Victoria and Albert, dropped anchor at the northern end of the Bay of Palermo. Royal banners flapped in the wind while officers and cadets in smart naval uniforms swarmed over polished decks. Rumors quickly spread through the streets of Palermo, and crowds began to gather on the quays, hoping for a glimpse of the passengers. As the tenders were being lowered, people craned their necks for a better view of the burly gentleman in a homburg hat who was boarding one of the boats. Edward VII, the king of England, had come to call on the Florio family at the Villa Igiea.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

‘All omens look positive’: Greece is grateful as the tourists flock back

The buskers are out, hotels are full, archaeological sites are heaving, shopkeepers are smiling, and good luck if you want a table in a decent restaurant. It might be April but Athens is alive to the sound of tourists. In all his years keeping watch over 1st-century BC ruins, Stelios Ballas, who is in his 50s, can barely recall so many visitors picking their way through the scattered antiquities of the Roman agora.
EUROPE
The Independent

Greece to ease Covid travel restrictions before summer holidays

Greece is set to scrap the remainder of its Covid-related travel restrictions on 1 May, the country’s health minister has confirmed - just in time for its summer tourist season.On 12 April Thanos Plevris said that pandemic conditions had stabilised in the country, and they would be able “to proceed with the suspension of the protection measures put in place from 1 May.”This means Greece’s use of vaccine certificates and recovery certificates to enter the country - or certain venues once there - will no longer be in place from 1 May.The requirement to wear masks - in indoor...
TRAVEL
cntraveler.com

The Best Airbnbs in Portugal, From Lisbon to the Douro Valley

Bustling city streets, sprawling vineyards, whitewashed villages, vast rivers, glistening coastlines—Portugal is a land of contrasts, a medley of landscapes and terrains. Finding the right place to explore it all from is the trick; somewhere that welcomes you home but inspires you to explore. These are the best Airbnbs in Portugal, from a smart Lisbon apartment to a converted farmhouse in the Douro Valley.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Rock House, in Turks & Caicos, Wants to Bring the Mediterranean Closer to Home

Click here to read the full article. Consider it the Caribbean Capri. Overlooking the ocean from the edge of a 100-foot-long infinity pool at Rock House, the new residential villa resort carved into a low limestone cliff on the North Shore of Providenciales in the Turks & Caicos Islands, one could nearly mistake the view for somewhere rather more Italian; only the lovelier turquoise water gives away the trick. None of the illusion is by chance. Far from the rum punches and beach-chair panoramas of the typical TCI getaway, Rock House wears its Mediterranean inspiration on its sleeve, from its...
LIFESTYLE
boardingarea.com

Southwest Sale: Save 30% to Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America!

Here is a new Southwest sale that lets you save 30% on fantastic beach destinations for this fall! All you need is this code – and it works for points or cash tickets!. While many people may already have plans for the summer or are still nailing those down, Southwest wants you to look past the summer to some pretty great beach destinations for this fall. With their special promo code, you can get 30% off those destinations!
HAWAII STATE

