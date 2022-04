Sony has been a renowned name in the audio space for years, initially with its Walkman lineup of players and, more recently, with its line of wireless earbuds and headphones. In our review of the Sony WF-1000XM4, we found that they're among the best earbuds you can get, with fantastic sound quality and top-notch noise cancellation. With the more recent launch of the LinkBuds, though, Sony has taken a more unconventional approach to earbuds, with an open design that's meant to let sound in and let you hear the world around you. But if you didn't like those, it looks like there are new LinkBuds on the horizon that might be a better fit for you.

