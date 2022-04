Help make a difference in the life of a child! CASA CIS is seeking volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff is holding two virtual Information Sessions on Wednesdays, April 13, 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. and on April 20, 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate! Please email jpolen@casacis.org or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 18 DAYS AGO