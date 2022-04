Daniel Espino struck out 14 batters, including the first 11 batters of the game, in five innings and Bo Naylor hit a triple and a home run to lead the RubberDucks to an 8-6 win over the host Bowie Baysox on Saturday. Espino earned the win after allowing two earned runs and three hits, including a...

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO