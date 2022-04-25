Free Speech on Campus

An Ohio professor won $400,000 after suing a university over the academic institutions’ demand that the professor use a student’s preferred pronouns. "The student approached me after class and said that he wanted to be referred to as a female, and I tried to find an accommodation with the student. I was willing to use his proper name, female proper name, and initially the administration was willing to go along with that, but then the administration changed course and demanded that I defer to the ideology, that I refer to the student as a female and I simply could not do that," Shawnee State University professor Nick Meriwether told "America Reports."

OHIO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO