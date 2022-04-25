ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Speech on Campus

By jpitney
 1 day ago

Eleventh Circuit decision in Speech First, Inc. v. Cartwright: speech policies at the University of Central Florida likely violate the First Amendment. [In] determining the propriety of preliminary injunctive relief[, we consider, among other things, whether plaintiff has shown a] substantial likelihood of success on the merits …....

NewsOne

The KBJ Effect On HBCU Law School Students

While Ketanji Brown Jackson got her legal training at Harvard, her elevation to the Supreme Court opens the door for Black talent everywhere to get the recognition they deserve, especially in HBCU law schools.
COLLEGES
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In an exceedingly rare federal ruling striking down restrictions on voting that the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature approved last year, the state has effectively been placed on probation. In the March 31 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down central provisions of that law, SB 90, approved at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. […] The post Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

University to pay professor $400,000 after disciplining him for refusing to use correct pronouns when addressing transgender student

A Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according to...
COLLEGES
Claremont, CA
Education
Claremont, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Claremont, CA
Local
California Education
Shine My Crown

Professor of Law at Stanford Says More Black Women Should Marry White Men

The world is the most racially diverse as it's ever been. However, at least for one U.S. law professor, it's still not diverse enough. In a recent op-ed published in the New York Post, Ralph Richard Banks, the Jackson Eli Reynolds Professor of Law at Stanford Law School, wrote that he believes that Black women would be far more successful in life if they married white men.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Ted Cruz demands Yale punish protesters who disrupted ‘free speech’ event featuring anti-LGBT+ group

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Yale Law Professor Suggests Punishing Students For Following The Rules

But apparently Yale Law School is less concerned about lending its credibility and goodwill to speakers hostile to the very humanity of some of its students, and more worried about students expressing themselves. After all, “speech” is for the people on stage, not the little people in the audience!
COLLEGES
Slate

The Right Is Hijacking the Definition of Personal Freedom

Last week, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle handed down a sweeping 59-page opinion in which she struck down the Biden administration’s requirement that passengers wear masks on airplanes, trains, and similar methods of transportation. Mizelle reasoned, among other things, that the word “sanitation” in the Public Health Service Act, a sprawling 1944 law that grants the federal government powers to respond to public health emergencies, precluded the government from halting the spread of disease unless something specific was being cleaned. Lawrence O. Gostin, university professor and director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, joined Amicus to discuss Mizelle’s reading of the statute, as well as some other broad claims she made about the scope of personal liberty. Our conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Professor wins lawsuit against university over pronouns: Student's demand went against my Christian beliefs

An Ohio professor won $400,000 after suing a university over the academic institutions’ demand that the professor use a student’s preferred pronouns. "The student approached me after class and said that he wanted to be referred to as a female, and I tried to find an accommodation with the student. I was willing to use his proper name, female proper name, and initially the administration was willing to go along with that, but then the administration changed course and demanded that I defer to the ideology, that I refer to the student as a female and I simply could not do that," Shawnee State University professor Nick Meriwether told "America Reports."
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Will the Supreme Court once again favor the rights of Christians over everyone else?

Once again, the Supreme Court may bulldoze over protections for minorities in the name of religious liberty. In recent cases, the Supreme Court has allowed Christians to violate anti-discrimination laws designed to protect the LGBTQ community. Now, in a case on which it heard oral arguments Monday, the court may privilege a coach’s Christian practice over the U.S. Constitution itself — specifically the protection of religious minorities guaranteed by the separation of church and state.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Salon

The "parental rights" movement is harming our children

Across the country, students are struggling to regain a sense of normalcy as they cope with the loss and emotional hardship of the pandemic. This is especially true in Florida and Texas, where there are severe teacher shortages and underfunded public school systems, we parents are concerned for our children's well-being and futures.
EDUCATION
Virginia Mercury

Upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases could curb colleges’ use of affirmative action

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Supreme Court dominated by conservative justices could fundamentally reshape the college admissions process later this year when it takes up two landmark cases challenging affirmative action in higher education. The court recently agreed to hear two cases that challenge race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University the nation’s oldest private university and the University of […] The post Upcoming U.S. Supreme Court cases could curb colleges’ use of affirmative action appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Conservatives Lean Toward Football Coach In Prayer Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday appeared receptive to making it easier for public school employees to more freely express their religious views, signaling it would side with a Christian former high school football coach in Washington state who refused to stop leading prayers with players on the field after games.
BREMERTON, WA
bloomberglaw.com

Praying Coach’s Religious Rights Logic Scores With Supreme Court

Arguments will mark fourth religious rights case in court term. The U.S. Supreme Court signaled it is likely to side with a praying football coach in the latest dispute seeking to bolster religious rights. The justices on Monday heard arguments from Joseph Kennedy, who lost his job at a public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Judge Blasts Students Who Admitted To Cheating On The Bar Exam

They say cheaters never win, and that’s certainly the case in this bar exam cheating scandal. The Singapore Institute of Legal Education launched an investigation that has — so far — revealed that six students cheated on the 2020 Bar exam. The folks at Roll on Friday have more of the details on the cheating scheme:
EDUCATION

