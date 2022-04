SEAFORD, Del. – Mayor David Genshaw and the Lofland Park Center staff celebrated the center’s 30th anniversary Tuesday afternoon. On April 25th, 1992, the center got its license to open its doors to serve its first patient. They’ve since been caring for the local elderly population, providing long-term care, short-term rehab, hospice services, and more. The center’s Regional Executive Director tells 47 ABC that they are now trying to expand the facility and the services they provide.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO