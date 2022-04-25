Justice Sets Tentative Date for Next Press Conference

Senator Patrick Martin, R-Lewis, is encouraging Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to consider making North Central West Virginia the new home for Twitter. “West Virginians respect freedom, especially the freedom to express their beliefs,” Senator Martin said. “Elon Musk has made a commitment to make Twitter a space that is open to sharing all viewpoints, not just the hand-picked ideas of the liberal elites. I think he would find West Virginia to be a place that welcomes his plans for a new, truly free social media platform with open arms.”
