Public Health

Justice Sets Tentative Date for Next Press Conference

 1 day ago

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has tentatively scheduled his next COVID...

Justice Sets Time for Today's COVID-19 Press Briefing

Gov. Jim Justice will address the state and answer questions from the media today, April 25, in the first COVID-19 press conference set for the week, according to the Governor's Web site. The press conference is set for 2 p.m. If you would like to watch, the live link is...
Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman's attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that "I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I've never been charged with and something I was completely against."Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Florida Republican says Democrats' peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state's four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney's special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney's opposition to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.April 26, 2022.
White House Seeks Expanded Powers to Detect, Destroy Threatening Drones

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said Monday it is seeking expanded powers from Congress to detect and disable threatening drones, including asking for new authority to protect airports and for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and other government departments. Congress in 2018 expanded the authority of the Justice Department and...
Twitter in North Central West Virginia? Although Likely a Long Shot, Local Senator Making Pitch to Musk

Senator Patrick Martin, R-Lewis, is encouraging Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to consider making North Central West Virginia the new home for Twitter. "West Virginians respect freedom, especially the freedom to express their beliefs," Senator Martin said. "Elon Musk has made a commitment to make Twitter a space that is open to sharing all viewpoints, not just the hand-picked ideas of the liberal elites. I think he would find West Virginia to be a place that welcomes his plans for a new, truly free social media platform with open arms."
