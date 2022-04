Fatal Crash On US 27 Near LibertySCDN Graphics Department. (Liberty, IN) On Saturday, April 23, 2022, at approximately 10:16 PM, troopers with the Indiana State Police were dispatched to a serious crash on US 27 just north of Liberty, Indiana. When first responders arrived at the scene, they located a gray 2013 Subaru BRZ with heavy front-end damage and an inverted gray Lexus RX350 off the roadway, down a wooded embankment.

LIBERTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO