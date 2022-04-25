ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Dudamel Returns to SF Symphony With Mahler’s Fifth

By Lisa Hirsch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco Symphony audiences have heard numerous great Mahler performances over the last few decades, largely owing to the long tenure of Music Director Laureate Michael Tilson Thomas. Returning to SFS for the first time since 2008, Gustavo Dudamel, music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, gave an erratic...

operawire.com

Ten Singers Headed to Final Round of the 2022 Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition

The Metropolitan Opera has announced the 10 finalists selected from the April 24, 2022, semi-final round of the Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition. The finalists will compete on the Met stage in the Grand Finals Concert hosted by Nadine Sierra and accompanied by the Met Orchestra under the baton of maestro Marco Armiliato. The concert is scheduled for Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. ET.
PERFORMING ARTS
Guitar World Magazine

Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Bomba Estereo Celebrates Earth Day With Beautifully Choreographed Video For ‘Tierra’

Click here to read the full article. Just in time for Earth Day, Bomba Estéro has released a gorgeously directed video for “Tierra,” a powerful song that paints a brighter future for the environment. “They exploited the mines, they took all the gold, they came for more, but it’s all over,” Bomba Estereo frontwoman Li Saumet sings on the track. She adds, “It can be different — it can be better.” According to founding member Simon Mejia, the video is an homage to the ancient relationships between humans and Mother Nature. “The earth should belong to everyone, as we belong to...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Cass McCombs’ New Song “Belong to Heaven”

Cass McCombs has shared a new song about the loss of a close friend. “Belong to Heaven” was produced by Ariel Rechtshaid, and it features Danielle Haim on drums and backing vocals; Shahzad Ismaily on bass, keys and piano; Frank LoCastro on keys; and Buddy Ross on hammond organ. The Chaplin sisters recorded additional vocals for the track, which you can listen to below.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Royal Opera House Review 2021-22: Lohengrin

Brandon Jovanovich & Jennifer Davis Shine Amidst David Aldens’ Dark & Searching Vision of Wagner’s Politics. David Alden’s 2018 production of “Lohengrin,” Wagner’s hokey fable of love, fidelity, and politics, is receiving its first revival from Peter Relton at the Royal Opera House. Alden’s setting is generic postwar Europe, all bombed out windows and bare brick, with buildings at precariously jaunty angles (sets by Paul Steinberg). In the ruins of this world Konig Heinrich struggles to manifest his authority – a weak man in desperate straits – as Telramund and Lohengrin maneuver for control.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: It All Starts With a Song

I was born to develop and mentor songwriters. I spent over 35 years in the traditional music industry, most recently 20 years at Warner Chappell Music, guiding songwriters into successful careers. When I left the corporate structure to start my own artist development company in 2009, I was forced to...
MUSIC
BBC

BBC Proms 2022: Ukrainian refugee orchestra among the line-up

An orchestra of Ukrainian refugees will take centre stage at this year's Proms, alongside concerts by Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Cynthia Erivo. The newly-formed Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra features players who recently fled the war, alongside Ukrainian musicians from European orchestras. Ukraine is granting an exemption to the military-age male musicians, allowing...
WORLD
NME

English Teacher – ‘Polyawkward’ EP review: lively art-punk with a lyrical edge

For Leeds’ English Teacher, there’s no shortage of things to be pissed off about, so you might as well enjoy the ride. The playful yet polished ‘Polyawkward’, sees fury and fun overlap: these punchy, melodic songs unite nervy, whirlpooling guitars with cutting takedowns of the day-to-day (laborious supermarket trips, hangovers, dodgy dates). It makes for a deliciously sour debut EP, set to a soundtrack of restless art-punk.
ROCK MUSIC
NPR

On 'Just Like That...,' Bonnie Raitt is a model of continuity

What career artist is shrewder than Bonnie Raitt? She started off the 1970s working in a folk-inflected blues style that had the heft of lineage and contemporary popularity, selecting songs that would hold up well. Patient and persistent, her prime focus was being fully in her element on stage. At the dawn of the '90s, she eased through a much brighter pop spotlight with equanimity, never making us privy to her private turmoils, but prioritizing honesty about where she was in life — a woman of advancing age transcendent in an industry where that fact is often presumed to diminish a performer's value and appeal.
MUSIC
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Jazz Ensemble presenting Latin music

The East Tennessee State University Jazz Ensemble will present an evening of Latin music featuring the rhythms of South America, Africa and the Caribbean. The event is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, in the Grand Hall of the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. “We want to take...
MUSIC
NPR

Her Voice Is In The Air

Flora Purim's voice echoes through the music of the last half-century as if generated by the atmosphere. The often wordless, rhythmic, deeply free style the Brazilian singer pioneered is the astrological air element connecting samba to rock and be-bop to jazz fusion. Her singing energizes landmark recordings with Chick Corea, George Duke and Airto Moreira, the percussionist who is also her husband and lifelong musical partner. At the height of her success during American music's renewed love affair with Brazil in the mid-1970s, this earthy woman with the voice of a bird, a cloud, a butterfly — all images invoked on albums with titles like Light As a Feather, as marketers tried to capture the floating precision of her technique — had the most lucrative recording deal in jazz and an unquenchable desire to keep moving. She could fly: "I am trying to create a kind of music that goes beyond jazz, that is universal," she told journalist Larry Rohter in 1977. "I am looking for something that recognizes no barriers, no flags, no languages." Her adventurousness would take her beyond jazz and back again many times and crown her as the rarest kind of singer: often imitated, rarely if ever matched.
MUSIC
Variety

Chilean Docs Dazzle in Cannes Works in Progress Showcase (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Buoyed by the Oscar nomination for Maite Alberdi’s “The Mole Agent” last year, which was also shortlisted in the International Feature category, Chilean documentaries are attracting ever more attention worldwide. One of its leading lights, Patricio Guzman, will have the world premiere of his latest opus, “Mi País Imaginario” as a Cannes  Festival special screening. For the third time in a row, Chiledoc will be presenting a Chilean Docs in Progress showcase, scheduled for May 23 within the framework of Cannes Doc, which runs May 17 to 25. Spearheaded by Chiledoc director Paula Ossandón, the showcase...
MOVIES
NPR

The genius of Mingus? It was all in the strings

As a broadcaster and a bass player, I often end up in discussions about the all-time most influential bassists. Charles Mingus is a common, and correct, mention — a multifaceted trailblazer whose musical acumen, imagination and technical facility transformed progressive music from its roots, beginning in the 1950s. However,...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Cass McCombs – “Belong To Heaven”

Cass McCombs has always come off as a chill dude who writes chill songs, but he also likes to move in mystery. In the three years since he released Tip Of The Sphere, his last album, McCombs has been on a collaborative tear, working with people like Tinariwen, Wynonna Judd, Steve Gunn, and Tomberlin. Right now, McCombs is gearing up for a short run of West Coast dates, and he’s just released a new solo single, his first in a while. But even though McCombs is putting out the new song “Belong To Heaven” under his own name, it’s also a bit of a collaboration.
MUSIC
