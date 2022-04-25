ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscoe Mitchell Transports Listeners With Fresh Ideas

By Jonathan Curiel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt age 81, Roscoe Mitchell still has audiences shaking their heads at the sounds he gets from his saxophones and other instruments. To say that Mitchell plays with “force” and “power” is an understatement. But Mitchell, who first made a name for himself in the mid-to-late 1960s with experimentation that helped...

