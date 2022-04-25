ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OMRF honors scientists at spring board meeting

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation presented scientific awards to four scientists and announced another as an endowed chair during Wednesday’s annual spring board meeting. Florea Lupu, Ph.D., received the Edward L. & Thelma Gaylord Prize for Scientific Excellence, OMRF’s highest scientific award. Lupu joined OMRF in 2001 and...

