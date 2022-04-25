ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Situation Update: COVID-19

oknursingtimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article*Includes 24 hospitalizations in pediatric beds. **Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to...

oknursingtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
psychologytoday.com

Nudging Healthcare Students Through a Pandemic

A summer nudge campaign improved re-enrollment for community college healthcare students, with larger gains for Black and male students. Nudging motivated healthcare students who had left college near the beginning of the pandemic to return to college within the year. Evidence-based nudges grounded in students’ values and motives are an...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Health
State
Oklahoma State
Apple Insider

Wearable tech highlights existing health equity gaps in healthcare system

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A new study shows that underrepresented groups would wear fitness trackers, but the high prices of devices like theApple Watch keep many from buying.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy