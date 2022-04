MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix is just two weeks away and is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to the area. While the business impact surrounding the highly anticipated event is expected to bring big money to the Miami Gardens area surrounding Hard Rock Stadium, it’s also going to bring big traffic. “Knowing how the traffic is here on any given day, football game, college or pro – it’s horrible!” explained Davica Williams. She’s preparing for a traffic nightmare, but said it’s a catch-22 situation. “Our businesses need the commerce we need that boom. Downtown Miami...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO