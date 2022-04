Anthony Romero made some headlines this weekend with an emphatic flying knee knockout at Fury FC 60. While a lot of casual fans may focus their attention solely on the UFC, and perhaps Bellator every now and then, it’s worth reminding everyone that there’s a whole world of mixed martial arts out there for fans to enjoy. Whether it be veterans attempting to recapture their glory days or rising prospects battling their way to the top, the sport is full of stacked promotions with guys and girls just waiting to break out into the mainstream.

