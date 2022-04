PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A revered statue at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul was desecrated by vandals. The outline of one of Philadelphia’s most historic figures is all that remains. The statue of Saint John Neumann, the fourth bishop of Philadelphia and the architect of the Catholic school system across the country, was desecrated last month. Parts of the shrine were vandalized. It’s believed rocks or bottles were used. The crime at the shrine that sits outside the front steps of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul went unnoticed until the following morning. “It was seriously vandalized and by...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO